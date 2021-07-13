Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,050 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dollar Tree worth $19,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $98.80. 13,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,149. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.62. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

