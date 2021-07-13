Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

In other Donaldson news, Director John Wiehoff sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $891,936.00. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

DCI opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $65.58.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

