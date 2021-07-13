Donegal Group Inc. (NYSE:DGICA) Major Shareholder Acquires $3,044,000.00 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NYSE:DGICA) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

DGICA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.22. 535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,439. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $16.48.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

