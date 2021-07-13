Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Dorman Products worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,775,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,637,000 after purchasing an additional 126,047 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Dorman Products by 27.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 432,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,413,000 after purchasing an additional 92,652 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 530,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,441,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,830,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DORM opened at $106.70 on Tuesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.03 and a 12 month high of $113.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

