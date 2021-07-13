DPRating Trading 205.1% Higher This Week (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 211.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 12th. DPRating has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $900,755.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DPRating has traded up 205.1% against the dollar. One DPRating coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00053048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00016673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.73 or 0.00889504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005417 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

RATING is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

