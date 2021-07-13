DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DKNG. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

DKNG stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $49.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,971,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,304,208. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 250,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $12,175,048.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,334,804 shares of company stock worth $115,656,800. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,623,000 after buying an additional 195,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,147,000 after buying an additional 1,142,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,640 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $268,345,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,949,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,216,000 after purchasing an additional 566,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

