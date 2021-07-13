DREP [old] Price Tops $1.96 (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. During the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DREP [old] has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DREP [old] coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00052987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.09 or 0.00877867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00092364 BTC.

DREP [old] Coin Profile

DREP [old] (DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP [old]

