Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “

DNLMY stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

