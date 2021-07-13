Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE DLNG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.54. 63,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 18.50%. Research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLNG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 142,157 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $146,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

