Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $70.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Dynatrace traded as high as $62.98 and last traded at $61.67, with a volume of 1456009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.81.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 15th. boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,325,620. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $3,871,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 237.19, a PEG ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

