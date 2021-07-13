Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes FORCE(TM). Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Shares of DYN opened at $20.90 on Monday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -5.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. On average, research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. 65.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

