E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 428,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 28,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,123,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $4,645,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $20,460,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETAC stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

