Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 50,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 129.6% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 294,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 166,471 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 97,002 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 42.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 53,520 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 502,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 35,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the period.

EFT opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

