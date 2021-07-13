eBay Inc. (NYSE:EBAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect eBay Inc. (NYSE:EBAY) to post $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.98. eBay reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

NYSE EBAY opened at $68.97 on Tuesday. eBay has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $70.76.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

