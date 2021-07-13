Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

NYSE:ECL traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.37. 476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,614. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of -48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

