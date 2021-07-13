Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $79,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet stock traded up $14.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,553.80. 17,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,300. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,545.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,390.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

