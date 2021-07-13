Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 716,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138,719 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for approximately 1.2% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $43,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MetLife by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,838 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MetLife by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MET. Barclays upped their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.69. 74,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,035,401. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Esther Lee sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $505,128.00. Also, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

