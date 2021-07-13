Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $23.09 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 81.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,972 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,983 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $23,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 51.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. TenCore Partners LP boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. TenCore Partners LP now owns 352,750 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $74,737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 6.4% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 20,052 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $1,149,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,927 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,019.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 2,834 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $656,297.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,120.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 378,789 shares of company stock valued at $90,432,710 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.27. 83,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,277,880. The firm has a market cap of $228.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.85. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $181.93 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.