Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $35.90 Million Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 22,967.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 692,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 689,012 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Bank ETF makes up about 1.0% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.95% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $35,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at $731,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 369.7% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 145,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 114,515 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 206,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,534,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of KBE traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.77. The company had a trading volume of 80,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,428. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.24. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.