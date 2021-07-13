Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 79.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,058 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 0.9% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $31,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.54. The company had a trading volume of 26,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,731. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $139.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.