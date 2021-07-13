Einsteinium (EMC2) Reaches Market Cap of $5.43 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 13th. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $5.43 million and $89,851.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.79 or 0.00404174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008923 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000603 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,835,684 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.