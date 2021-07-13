Electroneum Reaches Market Capitalization of $110.63 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $110.63 million and $141,383.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,880,553,608 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

