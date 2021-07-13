Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Elementis plc is a specialty chemicals company. Its business comprises of Specialty Products, Chromium and Surfactants. The company’s product consists of BENTONE(R) organoclays, RHEOLATE(R) rheological additives, DAPRO(R) specialty additives, M-P-A(R) anti-settling agents, NALZIN(R) corrosion and rust inhibitors, THIXATROL(R) rheology additives, NUOSPERSE(R) wetting and dispersing agents, TINT-AYD (R)colorants, SLIP-AYD(R) waxes and slip additives, SERDOX(R) polyglycol ethers, SERDOLAMIDE(R) alkanolamides and SERVOXYL(R) phosphate esters. Elementis plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Elementis stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.44. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19. Elementis has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.82.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

