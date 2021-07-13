Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,987 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $21,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 16.1% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $234.66. 11,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,733. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.23. The company has a market cap of $225.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $239.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,114,521 shares of company stock worth $255,264,956. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.87.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

