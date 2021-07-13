Ellis Lamar Smith Sells 61,871 Shares of American Cannabis Company, Inc. (NYSE:AMMJ) Stock

American Cannabis Company, Inc. (NYSE:AMMJ) major shareholder Ellis Lamar Smith sold 61,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $12,374.20. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ellis Lamar Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Cannabis alerts:

On Monday, May 24th, Ellis Lamar Smith sold 45,500 shares of American Cannabis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $8,190.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ellis Lamar Smith sold 74,665 shares of American Cannabis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $14,186.35.

Shares of NYSE AMMJ opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. American Cannabis Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.66.

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers consulting services for companies associated with the cannabis and hemp industries in various stages of development, such as cannabis and hemp business planning, license applications, growth strategies, and monitoring, as well as cultivation build-out oversight services, cannabis regulatory compliance, and compliance audit services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for American Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.