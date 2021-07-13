Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DNB Markets assumed coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of THQQF stock opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. Embracer Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.86.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

