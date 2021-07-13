ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENGGY. Royal Bank of Canada cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

ENAGAS S A/ADR stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $12.98.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.436 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This is a boost from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

