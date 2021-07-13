Energycoin (ENRG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $20.00

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. During the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $80,920.39 and approximately $20.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00042308 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019767 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007945 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003081 BTC.

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

