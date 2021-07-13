ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €12.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €12.50 ($14.71) price target from Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.79% from the company’s previous close.

ENI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.20 ($15.53) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €11.40 ($13.41).

Shares of ENI traded up €0.01 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching €10.10 ($11.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82. ENI has a twelve month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a twelve month high of €10.81 ($12.72). The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion and a PE ratio of -7.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of €10.35.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

