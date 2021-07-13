EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 19,895 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.3% in the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 45,058 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 14,877 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,222 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 300,472 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,792,000 after buying an additional 12,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.78.

Shares of EOG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,464. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 833.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 113.01%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

