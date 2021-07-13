Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boxlight by 28.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 81,714 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.56. Boxlight Co. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.46.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BOXL shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Boxlight from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

