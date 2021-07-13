Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $212,000 in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,319 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,498,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $5,823,000. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,239,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after acquiring an additional 238,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 102.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,587 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 198,329 shares in the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $816.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.