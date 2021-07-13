Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New $161,000 Investment in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 44,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 43,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,699,000 after purchasing an additional 218,673 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $40,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNDA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

