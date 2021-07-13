Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New $216,000 Investment in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 144.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.30.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.73. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $113.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.79 and a beta of 2.03.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 238,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 548,483 shares of company stock valued at $29,351,124. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.