Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BRF by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in BRF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in BRF in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 12.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BRF alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Brf S.A. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.82.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 18.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRFS. Bank of America lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.