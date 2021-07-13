Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Central Japan Railway’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Central Japan Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Central Japan Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Central Japan Railway stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. Central Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $17.18.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

