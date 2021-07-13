Essentia Price Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. During the last week, Essentia has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Essentia coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Essentia has a total market cap of $3.08 million and $322,190.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00052918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.26 or 0.00881621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005436 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

