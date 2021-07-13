Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Down to $83.23

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.23, but opened at $79.94. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $79.94, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

ESTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.82.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $465,556.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $711,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,894 shares of company stock worth $1,893,358 in the last quarter. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.