Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 386 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,284 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $1,640,300.00. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Insiders sold a total of 63,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,607,836 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.03. 123,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,793. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. began coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.16.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.