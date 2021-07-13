Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.94. 124,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,052,478. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $70.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.31.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

