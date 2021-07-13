Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,805 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $118,920,000 after acquiring an additional 29,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 27,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.63. 95,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,834,401. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $91.71 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.53.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

