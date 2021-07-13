Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP grew its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 1,051.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

NYSE:RE opened at $248.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.30. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $193.02 and a 52-week high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

