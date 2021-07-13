Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.22

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and traded as low as $11.67. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 5,100 shares traded.

EVTZF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

