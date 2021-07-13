Exact Sciences Co. (NYSE:EXAS) CEO Kevin T. Conroy Sells 12,384 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NYSE:EXAS) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 12,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $1,374,624.00.

Shares of EXAS traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.07. 20,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,747. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

