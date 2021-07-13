Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Position Boosted by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 119.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,508 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.19% of Exelixis worth $13,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1,035.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 20,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $518,834.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,028 shares of company stock worth $7,191,974. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of EXEL opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.