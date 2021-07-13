Exosis Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. Exosis has a total market cap of $17,797.57 and $1.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Exosis has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,178.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,033.67 or 0.06129556 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.39 or 0.01456957 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.83 or 0.00403379 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00144527 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.12 or 0.00624273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.07 or 0.00419150 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.14 or 0.00325950 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

