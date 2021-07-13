Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,671,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,469 shares of company stock valued at $28,771,024. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $167.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.36.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

