Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $69.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $61.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 442,248 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $736,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.