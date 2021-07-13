FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.750-$11.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

NYSE:FDS opened at $339.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $314.88.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

