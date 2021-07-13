Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $335.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will announce sales of $335.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $317.65 million to $345.36 million. Fair Isaac reported sales of $313.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.44.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $517.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $499.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $547.57.

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,420 shares of company stock worth $19,295,720 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

